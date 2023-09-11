Her Boyfriend Publicly Berated Her For Opening A Credit Card At A Store Without Asking For His Permission First

This 26-year-old woman has always been a good money manager.

She’s had credit cards ever since she was 18-years-old, has never had any credit card debt, and currently has a great credit score. She also pays all of her own bills.

However, she has a 31-year-old boyfriend who seems to be too controlling.

When she was out shopping at a store with him recently, she went to check out after picking up some items, and the bill came out to $200.

Then, the cashier informed her about a 25% promotion that she could get if she opened up a new credit card with the store.

She thought that was a good deal, too, since she would have just had to pay the $200 upfront anyway.

“I planned on paying off the $200– which I could have just paid immediately– and I rarely plan on using the card,” she explained.

Yet, when her boyfriend found out that she went for it and opened up the credit card, he completely humiliated her in front of everyone.

Apparently, he began freaking out– with all of the other customers and employees there.

