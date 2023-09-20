Her Boyfriend Started Texting An Old Female Friend And Wound Up Asking For A Break In Their Relationship, So She Believes He Emotionally Cheated On Her

This 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 29, have been dating for nearly four years. But, back in August, her boyfriend reconnected with a female childhood friend, and they have been texting every day ever since.

It isn’t just the texting that has made her become insecure in their relationship, either. Apparently, her boyfriend also did certain “things” with his friend at the party that made her downright uncomfortable.

Not to mention, whenever she tried to broach the topic, her boyfriend would shrug it off and refuse to talk about his friend.

“When I brought his friend up, instead of reassurance, all I got was a, ‘Don’t worry about her, she’s just a friend, she lives on the other side of the world, and I probably won’t see her again,'” she recalled.

Still, she kept trying, and the third time she tried to have this conversation with her boyfriend, she admitted that she could not trust anyone– in this case, his friend– if she didn’t know them.

This did help her boyfriend open up more, and he revealed how he and his friend vent about their relationships with each other.

This honestly took her by surprise, though, since she had no clue her boyfriend felt that there were problems in their relationship.

“I thought he would come to me first or at least talk about it,” she said.

So, she wound up asking to see the texts between her boyfriend and his friend, but he turned her down– saying that wouldn’t be a good idea.

