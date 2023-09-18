Her Toddler Daughter Told Her Details About Her Past Life And Said She Was Alive In The Year 1438

Some people think that kids are able to see the unseen, chat with dead relatives, and tap into their past lives. Whether you believe it’s true or not, it can result in them saying the creepiest things.

TikToker Brooke (@brookesobasic) is describing how her daughter, who was three at the time, reported some details about her past life to her and her godmother.

They had been at her godmother’s house working on a Halloween costume for her daughter. While they were taking her daughter’s measurements and cutting up fabric, her daughter randomly asked the adults where her mother was.

At first, Brooke thought her daughter was looking for her grandmother. Brooke told her that she was being silly and pointed to herself, telling her that she was right there. However, her daughter cut her off, saying that her mother was dead and that she lived with her aunt.

Then, she told Brooke and her godmother that she had been alive in the year 1438. She mentioned the word “Thesloniki” and claimed that her name was Artesania.

Brooke assumed her daughter was talking about a past life and wrote down every word, not wanting to forget a single detail. Later, she tried to do some research on the places and names her daughter had referred to, but she couldn’t find any information.

Brooke’s daughter also told her that her aunt was really mean to her and ended up passing away as well. That was the last she spoke of her past life. Brooke tried to ask her more questions, but she wouldn’t say anything else. Currently, her daughter is nine-years-old and has no recollection of any of these details.

Some TikTok users mentioned that Brooke’s daughter may have meant “Thessaloniki,” which is a city in Greece. Others shared stories about the bizarre things their children have told them.

“When my son was 3, he smiled and said, ‘Ma belle, do you remember when I was big and you were little? My name was Tom.’ That was my grandfather,” commented one user.

