Her Wedding Planner Bashed Her Mom And Then Abandoned Her In The Middle of Her Wedding

This past Saturday, this woman got married to the love of her life.

While their wedding day was beautiful, it didn’t go off without a hitch.

Unfortunately, the wedding planner, L, caused some issues.

“L was caught talking bad about my mom and my aunt. For context, the planner set the table setting BEFORE the tablecloths were on. My mom asked her to reset them with the tablecloths on. She said she was busy eating lunch and doing her makeup,” she said.

Plus, L’s assistants were helping L finish up her makeup, so they also weren’t available to fill in to fix the table setting.

Since her wedding planner refused to fix the table setting, her mother and Aunt S did it on their own.

Then, L started gossiping about her mother, claiming that her mother was “controlling” and “impossible to work with.”

At the time, one of her other aunts, Aunt R, was in the same room listening to the entire conversation.

“Aunt R called out the wedding planner for being unprofessional and told my mom what she said,” she explained.

