His Fiancée Is Blaming Him For Not Having The Fancy Wedding Or Honeymoon of Her Dreams Since He Can’t Afford It

This 27-year-old man proposed to his fiancée earlier this year in January. Now, he and his fiancée do not have enough money to afford a huge and lavish wedding.

His fiancée has always said she wanted an upscale affair if they plan on tying the knot, but then a couple of months ago, she said she was fine having a tiny wedding and inviting only 20 or 30 people since that is in their budget.

His fiancée then suggested that they could head to Disney World and have their honeymoon there.

His fiancée really has a hard time with being decisive, so he asked her to think about everything for several days.

She did, and she assured him that she was convinced this is what she wanted to do for their wedding and honeymoon.

Originally, his fiancée wanted his stepson to attend the honeymoon with him, but his dad said he really should make it for just the two of them.

He later on informed his fiancée of what his dad said, and she became enraged. After a blowout fight, she finally agreed that they should go on their honeymoon alone.

Then, a couple of days ago, she asked him if it would be ok to book their plane tickets for their honeymoon that same day, as they were on sale for a great price.

He said yes, and he purchased their plane tickets, their Disney park tickets, and then paid for their hotel as well.

