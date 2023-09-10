His Sister Is Upset That He Hasn’t Babysat Or Tried To Form A Relationship With His New Niece, But He Just Doesn’t Like Babies

This 33-year-old guy has an older sister, who is 35. And earlier this year, his sister had her first child– a baby girl.

So, after his niece was born, he went to visit the baby and held her. He also brought some food to his sister’s home, hoping to help out his sister a bit and allow her to spend more time with her newborn.

But, his sister has since moved away to a different city, and traveling to her house now requires a pretty long commute for him. Not to mention, he has never been that fond of babies, either.

“I have nothing against them, but they are just not for me,” he admitted.

“I went there to support my sister and because it was expected of me to go there and praise the beauty of the baby– even though they all look the same to me.”

Well, just a couple of weeks ago, his sister apparently got very ticked off. She wound up calling him and “going off” on him about how he did not like or react to any of her Instagram photos featuring his new niece.

“I tried to argue that she does not need my validation and should enjoy her baby and be happy about everyone being healthy,” he recalled.

Still, his sister kept shaming him about how he never went over to babysit and did not put any effort into forging a relationship with his niece.

He did not budge, though, and pointed out how he had “no obligation” to drive the long commute to babysit. He also admitted to just not liking babies.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.