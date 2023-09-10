His Wife Is Mad That He Bought His Biological Daughter A Car As A Reward For Doing Well In School, But He Didn’t Buy One For His Stepdaughter

If you got a car as a teenager, you know how big of a deal that was. It’s a privilege to drive yourself around as a young person, and parents usually have to give their teenagers some incentive to get a car.

One man is caught in some drama with his kids after he got his biological daughter a car but didn’t buy one for his stepdaughter.

He has a 19-year-old daughter named Christina, with whom he made a deal when she first started high school. He told Christina that if she kept a 3.9 GPA from the beginning of her freshman year to the end of her junior year, he’d buy her a car she could use during her senior year.

Christina held up her end of the deal and maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her first three years of high school, so he got her a car.

In the middle of her high school years, after he and Christina had already made their deal, he met his current wife, Jenny, and became stepdad to her daughter, Emily, who is now 17.

“Emily started her senior year a couple of weeks ago, and a few days ago, she texted me, asking when I was going to take her to look at cars,” he explained.

“This took me by surprise, as I didn’t realize she expected a car. She has a 2.7 GPA and spends more time curating her Instagram than doing her homework. I explained to her that Christina received her car as a reward for good grades, not as a given.”

After taking some time to reflect, he realized it wasn’t very fair that he didn’t give Emily a similar incentive as he did with Christina. So, he told Emily that if she kept a 3.9 GPA throughout her senior year and got accepted into an accredited college, he’d let her pick out a car when graduation rolled around.

“I thought this was a fair deal, or even unfair towards Christina, since I made her keep a 3.9 [GPA] for all four years of high school,” he said.

