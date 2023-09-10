How To Style Your Entryway Table And Set The Stage For The Rest of Your Home

The entryway is like the red carpet of your home. It’s the first thing people see when they walk in, and it sets the stage for the rest of the house.

You know what they say about first impressions, right? Well, they’re kind of a big deal.

So, here’s the scoop on how to make your entryway table a functional yet fabulous masterpiece that screams “you.”

The Bare Necessities

Look, everyone tosses their keys, mail, and a handful of loose change on the entryway table. It’s practically a universal truth.

But who says you can’t make it look good while you’re at it?

Use small, chic bowls or trays to corral the essentials. Maybe a sleek wooden bowl for the keys and a cute ceramic dish for that change you’re saving for the ice cream truck.

Keeping it organized doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

Some Sentimental Touch

