If You’re About To Be A Guest At A Wedding, Here Are Some Ways You Might Accidentally Stress Out The Bride Or Groom Without Even Knowing

When you’re a bride or groom planning your dream wedding, there are so many things that can stress you out.

If you’re a guest attending a friend or family member’s wedding, the last thing you want to do is stress out the bride or groom any further. However, many wedding guests will say things or do things throughout the wedding planning process that do more harm than good, even if they mean well.

So, if someone close to you is getting married and you’ll be seeing them throughout the wedding planning process, here are some things you should avoid saying to prevent stressing out the happy couple.

First things first, you’ll want to avoid comparing your wedding to this person’s wedding. If you’ve gotten married in the past and want to help your friend or relative with theirs, that’s all fine and dandy, but you might want to resist the urge to bring up what you did every chance you get.

Just because you’ve planned a wedding doesn’t mean your friend should do or will want to do exactly what you did. Wedding planning evolves a bit more every year, and every couple is different in what they want or how they want to plan things.

So, try and only give advice based on your wedding when asked.

You should also avoid making comments about the wedding date. Whether it’s far from the date the couple got engaged or very quickly afterward, the couple probably has a good reason for deciding to get married on their chosen date.

Try not to give too many opinions on the wedding reception’s food, drinks, or decor, especially if you weren’t asked for your opinion. So many wedding guests are quick to judge couples for their choice of wedding food and decor, which can easily dampen everyone’s mood. Keep your thoughts to yourself!

If you see that there’s a chance of rain or poor weather on your loved one’s wedding day, don’t bring it up. Chances are, they’ve been checking the forecast non-stop, and they’re already quite worried about it.

