Planning A Destination Wedding Comes With A Unique Set of Challenges, But Here’s How You Can Go About Picking Your Vendors

A destination wedding in an international location is a great way to celebrate your love. But unsurprisingly, they require a lot more planning than local weddings.

With local weddings, you can rely on personal recommendations from friends and neighbors about things like venues. In general, everything is just more easily accessible. Even then, the process can still be extremely stressful.

Coordinating a destination wedding comes with a unique set of challenges, such as how to choose the best wedding vendor. Should you hire a local or international vendor? Deciding which one to hire is a personal choice that only the couple can make.

But if you’re not sure what direction you want to take, here are some essential things to keep in mind during your destination wedding planning journey.

If you work with local vendors, they’ll be in the same time zone as you and be easier to reach. However, they might not have extensive knowledge of the destination you’ve selected.

With international vendors, you may face a few barriers, like being in different time zones or speaking different languages, but they’ll know the area like the back of their own hand and will probably have access to resources a local vendor doesn’t.

That being said, there are pros and cons to both sides. Some couples feel more comfortable with choosing a vendor that is nearby so they can develop a closer relationship.

Others would rather go with a vendor abroad because it makes them feel more secure knowing they have someone to advocate for them in a place they’re unfamiliar with.

If you and your partner opt to hire a vendor from the destination of your wedding, start your search for the right vendor by asking around and reading reviews.

