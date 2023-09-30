She Doesn’t Want Her Boyfriend To Sleep In The Same Room As The Girl Who Broke His Heart

This 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 24, have been in a relationship for a few months.

So far, her boyfriend has been polite, sweet, understanding, and a wonderful partner. When she first started dating her boyfriend, he let her know about an upcoming vacation he was taking to Rome with one of his friends, as well as his friend’s boyfriend.

They were traveling there to go to a concert for a band they all love, and they’d already bought their concert tickets when he told her about the trip.

“Then, one date after we talked about exes, ex situationships, and heartbreaks, he told me his biggest heartbreak was the one he had with his best friend at the time (around 2016/2017) because he had feelings for her and vis versa, but for various reasons, they were never together, they were young, stupid, and probably didn’t handle it well,” she said.

He and his best friend were never physical with each other, and later on, they both moved to different countries. His best friend moved to France, and he moved to a different Latin American country, and they stopped communicating with one another.

In 2020, he moved to Europe, and his former best friend contacted him because she was in a neighboring country. Since then, they rekindled their friendship and are still close.

“Before the trip to Rome, she broke up with her boyfriend. I started feeling very uncomfortable since we were about to start the relationship, and I didn’t want him to sleep in the same room as her. We had a couple of arguments, but he ended up going since everything was already bought, and I agreed,” she explained.

Two weeks after her boyfriend’s trip to Rome, his best friend got back into a relationship with her boyfriend, but she was unfaithful to him, and they broke up for good.

After the breakup, his best friend wanted to come to the city he’s currently living in and visit him, staying in his room with him.

