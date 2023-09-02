She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Sister To Her Baby Shower Since They’re In A Fight Over Her Baby’s Name

This 24-year-old woman has three siblings.

Her brother, Dylan, is 32, and she has two sisters: Evie, 29, and Hannah, 27.

She is the first one among her siblings to have children. And even though Hannah doesn’t have children, she has a fascination with baby names.

“She has joined forums to give advice on naming kids. If anyone asks her opinion on a name, she goes into overdrive and, depending on the name, will insult the name, the person who wears the name, or likes the name, and imply that the name should be criminal. Or she will tell the person how amazing it is and will set the child up for success and be praised by everyone they ever meet. I’m not sure she has a middle ground,” she said.

When she and her husband told Hannah about her pregnancy, Hannah asked them what names they were considering and offered advice if they needed it. She and her husband rejected her help, explaining that their plan was to keep the name a secret and reveal the name once the baby was born and they had made the birth announcement.

Apparently, Hannah thought this was an awful way to go, but she and her husband said that they were doing this so that they didn’t have to deal with people’s opinions when they didn’t ask for them in the first place.

“The name my husband and I chose for our daughter is a name Hannah insulted heavily on more than one occasion. The name is Lyra. Dylan’s girlfriend mentioned how sweet she thought the name was and how it reminded her of the character Lyra from His Dark Materials. My sister told Dylan’s girlfriend that she should learn the proper naming procedure and had to be shut down by Dylan because she was going overboard,” she explained.

Hannah’s hostility towards the name seemed incredibly intense and unwarranted, considering that Dylan’s girlfriend wasn’t pregnant; she was only commenting on how she thought the name was pretty.

Later on, Hannah wouldn’t stop badgering her to find out what the baby’s name was. When she still wouldn’t tell Hannah the name, Hannah claimed that she and her husband must have chosen a name that would bring their child “a lifetime of shame.”

