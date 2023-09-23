She Excluded Her Stepdaughter’s Boyfriend From Her Wedding, And They Broke Up Over It

At the beginning of August, this 35-year-old woman married her husband, John, 46.

John has a 20-year-old daughter named Jamie.

Unfortunately, planning their wedding was stressful and difficult because neither of them got along with their families.

Instead of having a big wedding, she and John settled on traveling somewhere to elope. They both felt that they’d much rather pay for a vacation and get married in the way they want rather than invite a lot of people whom they have strained relationships with.

While she and John didn’t want to invite anyone else to come with them for their trip and wedding, they did want to include Jamie on their special day.

“But third-wheeling your dad’s honeymoon isn’t really anyone’s idea of a good time, so after talking it over, we decided the best move was having her invite a friend of her choosing (we would cover their flight and accommodations),” she said.

If Jamie had a friend on the trip with her, they could split up as pairs but also meet up to eat together or do fun things together when they were up for it. It would be a good balance for her and John to be able to enjoy their honeymoon together while Jamie would have a good time with a friend.

The idea was that Jamie’s friend could come along to eat with the three of them during the trip, but she and John only wanted Jamie to attend the wedding ceremony and celebratory dinner to follow. At most, Jamie’s friend would only be on their own for about four or five hours for the entirety of the trip.

After explaining the game plan to Jamie, she agreed that it sounded like a great idea, and she said she didn’t think anyone she’d invite would have an issue with this, either.

