She Got Asked To Watch A Random Woman’s Kids One Afternoon, So She Tried To Scare The Woman And Teach Her A Lesson About Not Trusting Strangers With Children

Over the weekend, this 31-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 41, started tearing their roof apart– preparing to install a new one.

Now, this process was definitely arduous. They were working on a very steep incline in 90-degree heat with absolutely no cloud cover.

She and her boyfriend decided to take on the job because the roofing companies in their area wanted to charge a lofty price. Plus, her boyfriend had some experience from when he worked in construction.

Still, that didn’t mean it was easy. It was just her and her boyfriend doing the work, as well as her mom, who was running and grabbing tools or water for them whenever they needed it.

So, by about 1:00 p.m., she and her boyfriend were both filthy and dying of heat.

“There were huge piles of shingles everywhere in the yard. Scaffolding and ladders up, harnesses on, you get the picture!” she recalled.

“Any passing Joe can tell we are busy.”

Yet, all of a sudden, a camper being pulled by a U-Haul truck pulled up and parked across the street. Then, two adults and a ton of children piled out of the camper.

At the time, she and her boyfriend didn’t pay too much attention to the group. Apparently, they have a large homeless population in their area, so that “kind of thing” is common.

