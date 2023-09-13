She Got Revenge On Her Husband By Cutting Her Hair Super Short, Since She Knows He Loves Her Hair Long

Two months ago, this 26-year-old woman and her husband, 29, got married.

She and her husband met three years ago.

Recently, they had dinner with her husband’s sister, 33, and his sister’s friend, Jasmine, 33.

At this dinner party, she discovered that her husband and Jasmine had previously dated, and he’d been deeply in love with her.

Since she understands that she and her husband both were in other relationships before meeting, learning this information didn’t upset her.

“What I didn’t like is how Jasmine kept touching and kissing my husband on the cheek and saying she regretted dumping him,” she said.

Understandably, this was upsetting, and it was also awkward since they were in a group setting. She didn’t want to cause a ton of drama, especially since Jasmine had already been drinking a lot and was talking really loudly and animatedly. While Jasmine continuously tried to get close to her husband, she attempted to stand in between Jasmine and her husband to try to stop her.

“After a while, Jasmine shouted, ‘Don’t worry, if I wanted him, I could have had him,” she explained.

At the time, the music was blasting, so besides her, her husband, and her husband’s sister, not too many others heard what Jasmine said.

