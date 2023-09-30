She Had No Choice But Pretend To Fake A Death In Her Family In Order To Get Out of A Bad Date

Finding a way to leave a bad date can be tricky, but one effective method of pulling the plug on a bad date is to concoct an emergency of some sort. Plenty of people do it.

Among those individuals is TikToker @kylizzlec, who revealed how she was forced to fake a death in the family to get out of a bad date.

So, he had driven over an hour and a half from college to go on a date with her. When he arrived in her area, he told her to meet him at a park by the river even though the weather was uncomfortably hot.

She didn’t really like that idea, but since he had driven all that way, she decided to still go on the date.

After fifteen minutes of being at the park, she couldn’t take the heat any longer and asked him if they could do something else instead.

She suggested that they play golf. When they got to the location and he saw the price, which was $45 for an hour of golf, he started complaining about how expensive it was.

He also claimed that he played golf often but kept missing the ball every time he swung his golf club. He even knocked the ball off the tee countless times.

The date was going so badly that she pretended that an aunt of hers had died and called her ex-situationship to come pick her up.

Her ex-situationship was the only person available to rescue her because all her friends were away at college.

