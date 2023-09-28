She Says That She’s Finding Dating Difficult Since She’s So Attractive, And Men Only Like Her For How She Looks

This 24-year-old woman got her Ph.D. in engineering, and it’s really not helping her dating life at all, in addition to the fact that she is pretty attractive.

She can get guys to ask her out on dates, but the majority of the men that she meets are quick to tell her that she’s too good for them in various ways.

This even happens to her when she goes out on first dates.

“Many men also do not ask me a single question about myself while I’m doing all the emotional labor,” she explained.

“It’s really draining, and honestly, I️ don’t care about free food/drinks I’m looking for a connection. I️ will go on dates with an array of men, and it’s been all the same.”

“Today, I️ went on a date with a teacher, and one of the first things he said was that I️ probably get a lot of messages since I’m pretty, and he started talking about how hard online dating is for him. I️ honestly don’t feel like a person, and I️ think people ask me out just for my looks.”

Adding to all of this, the last guy that she was seeing broke things off with her after informing her that he felt like he was not good enough to be with her.

He worked as a personal trainer, and she does work in the engineering field. She liked this guy a lot, but he ultimately was insecure about her and not willing to commit over it.

So, she’s left feeling that dating while being an attractive woman just makes it that much harder to find a connection or a guy who really likes you for you and not just what you look like.

