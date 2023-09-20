She Thinks Her Teenage Niece Needs To Focus On Bettering Herself And Providing More For Her Child Before Trying To Find A Boyfriend

This woman’s 19-year-old niece currently has a child and works a part-time job at a fast food joint.

However, she claims that instead of her niece trying to improve her life, the teen is always just trying to go on dates and find a new boyfriend.

Apparently, her niece will drone on and on about a man from Instagram or a guy on TikTok.

“And it is annoying because my niece is not going to school to better herself, trying to find a better job to provide for her child, or even trying to move out of her mother’s house,” she explained.

In the past, her niece has approached her to talk about boys, and she’s always tried to just mind her own business.

Then, when she was forced to respond, she would just give her niece a sugar-coated answer– advising the teen to focus on school and her child.

But, over time, she had the same conversation with her teen over and over again and got pretty sick of it. So, while she never wanted to be harsh to her niece, she finally had enough.

That’s why, after her niece recently started talking about a new guy and suggesting that he might be her next “baby daddy,” she finally told her niece the truth.

“Maybe instead of being worried about finding a man, you should work on yourself to make sure that you have something to bring to the relationship,” she told her niece.

