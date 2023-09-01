She’s Considering Ending Things With Her Boyfriend Over His Lack of Parenting, Since He Spoils His Youngest Kid To No End

This 33-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 41, and overall, their relationship is decent. She says they have good days and bad days just like anyone else, but their relationship has been pretty excellent for more than a year now.

They are even at the point where they are discussing more serious aspects, such as moving in together sometime soon.

The only thing complicating this is the fact that she comes with two kids of her own from a previous relationship, and so does he.

She currently has full custody of her kids, and as for her boyfriend, he has his kids every other weekend and for half of the holidays.

For the most part, her boyfriend gets along with her kids, and she gets along with his too. But, her boyfriend’s complete lack of parenting is creating major waves.

“He spoils his youngest (7F) and does not tell her off; she gets away with everything, and even when he does tell her off, she starts crying, and he hugs her,” she explained.

“It’s made my children resent her, and they’ve started not being nice to her because they are fed up with it. I still tell them off, but then I also don’t think that’s fair and feel bad for my children.”

“It’s also making me feel less…attracted to him, I think, ’cause I see it as weak or lazy? They aren’t with us most of the time, and I sometimes make sure me and my 2 are busy on his kid weekends to avoid seeing them, but we have spent quite a bit of time with them over the summer, and it’s really got to me.”

She has attempted to discuss all of this with her boyfriend, and he has sort of tried to change things, but nothing ever sticks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.