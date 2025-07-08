His Girlfriend Rejected His Proposal Just Days Into Their Two-Week Long Vacation In Europe

master1305 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s nothing quite like a proposal to test the strength and timing of a relationship. You can plan the perfect trip, choose the dream location, hire the photographer, and still not be prepared for what comes next.



That’s the painful reality this 40-year-old man is facing. After eight months of what felt like a serious, committed relationship with his 37-year-old girlfriend, he dropped to one knee in picture-perfect Italy…only to be gently, tearfully told no.

Now, he and his girlfriend have discussed having children and getting married, so their relationship is definitely serious.

They have also met one another’s loved ones, and they all get along great. He and his girlfriend have gone on several vacations together, but none have lasted more than four days.

Over the last two months, he has been organizing a fun, two-week European vacation, and his girlfriend has been thrilled about it.

His girlfriend did ask if they could plan to spend one day visiting Cinque Terre, Italy, and he made sure to put that on their travel itinerary.

He got the idea that he should propose to his girlfriend in Italy, as he’s convinced she’s the one for him, even if they have been dating for only eight months.

“I planned it for our third day in Italy, hired a well-reviewed photographer to capture the moment, and chose the perfect spot just outside Nessun Dorma in Manarola (IYKYK),” he explained.

“When I knelt, she put her hands to her face, cried (all expected), then shook her head no. I stood up and she hugged me, then ran off to a less busy spot.”

master1305 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I gathered our stuff and went and stood a few meters away to let her process and to process myself, then she motioned me over and we hugged again. That afternoon, lots of talking (she still wanted to walk the Via dell’Amore) and also long stretches of silence.”

When they returned to their hotel room that night, his girlfriend mentioned she was happy to stay on the vacation with him, but she understood if he wanted her to fly home solo instead.

He responded that he did want her to remain on the vacation with him; however, after thinking it over for the last two days, he’s not convinced this was the best course of action.

He loves his girlfriend deeply, and he knows, deep down, that they will make an amazing couple. His girlfriend has stated that she believes he will make an excellent father, and he enjoys babysitting for her friends’ children.

To put it another way, he’s ready to take the next step. He’s ready to tie the knot and start a family, and he’s shocked his girlfriend doesn’t feel the same at this point in time.

“I’m also deeply, deeply wounded. Even as things have calmed down, the pain of that rejection and public humiliation weighs on me,” he added.

“Any advice or insight would be appreciated, especially from men who proposed and were told ‘no’ or women who rejected a proposal. What was missing? How did it turn out for you? Do you have regrets?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski