She’s Sharing Some Brutally Honest Dating Advice For Anyone In College

Dating in college is a bit more complicated than dating in high school. If you choose to date in college, here are some tips you should keep in mind that might just save you from heartbreak down the road.

TikToker Claire-Lise (@claireliseg) is sharing some brutally honest dating advice for those who are in college or about to enter college.

Number one: don’t go to college with your high school boyfriend. More often than not, you will be forced to do a long-distance relationship.

Unfortunately, many people’s relationships don’t survive the transition to college. Even if you’re not long-distance, staying with your high school boyfriend/girlfriend comes with challenges.

“I know so many people who did this, and they were all literally miserable, and they didn’t make as many friends as people who went into college single,” said Claire-Lise. “So, just for the sake of making a really good group of friends, go in single.”

Number two: don’t try to date a guy in a fraternity during your freshman year. Claire-Lise states that a lot of guys won’t want to settle down and be in a committed relationship until somewhere around the end of sophomore year to the beginning of senior year.

Number three: know that every guy has a type of girl they just want to hook up with and a type of girl they actually want to date. Usually, these two types are very different from each other.

“If he wants to date you, he will probably make it very clear. You won’t have to worry if you’re just like a hookup or side piece. He’ll make his intentions known,” said Claire-Lise.

Number four: just because your friend is in a worse relationship than you, it does not mean your relationship is healthy.

