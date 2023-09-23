She’s Telling Her Teen Sister She’s Not Helping Her Raise Her Second Child After She Already Made Sacrifices To Help Her With Her First

When you support someone through a challenging time, sometimes they get a little too used to your help and assume you’ll always be there to do things for them. Then, eventually, a day comes when you have to put your foot down and say ‘no.’

One woman is refusing to help her younger sister raise her second child after she has already made sacrifices to help her with her first.

She’s 23, and her sister is 18-years-old. A few years ago, before she went to college, her sister became a teen mom, surprising their entire family.

The father of her sister’s baby wasn’t in the picture at all, so she and her parents were the only people around to help out her sister. Not wanting to leave everyone behind, she decided to help her family by going to a local college and continuing to live at home to help with the baby and the household bills.

The idea was that once her sister got through high school, she’d go to a local college that offered childcare and eventually get a job.

However, she recently announced she is pregnant with baby #2.

Her sister’s second baby has a different dad than the first one, but she fears he won’t be around much either, meaning she’ll need more help.

While the first baby was definitely unplanned, she can’t help but wonder if this one was.

“I’m 99% sure it was planned,” she explained.

