She’s Upset That Her Husband Is Going On Vacation With His Mom Instead of Taking A Trip With Her And Their New Baby To See Her Family

This 32-year-old woman and her husband, who is 35, had their first baby just last year. At the same time, she felt like her relationship with her mother-in-law was very strained due to a variety of reasons.

This left her without much help following the birth of her child since her husband works between 50 and 60 hours each week to provide for their family. Her own family also lives out of state, and they are unable to afford childcare.

“So, I stay home with the baby and have a small side job in the evenings, but it isn’t much extra,” she said.

But, there are still some family members– like her aunts and her grandma– who have not yet been able to meet her baby due to the distance. That’s why she decided to fly out and visit her family this fall.

However, due to their tight budget, her husband didn’t think it was a good idea for him to tag along.

“Because we just don’t have the money for an extra plane ticket right now,” she explained.

Nonetheless, because of her mother-in-law, it appears that her husband will get to go on a vacation after all– a different one without her.

It all began after her mother-in-law found out that she was taking a trip to see her family without her husband. At that point, since her husband is an only child, his mother asked him to go on a vacation with her while she was away.

Now, she isn’t thrilled about him going away with his mom instead of traveling with her and her baby.

