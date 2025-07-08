She Got A Nurse Fired For Spreading Rumors That She’s Been Having An Affair With Her Dad

makyzz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Hospitals are filled with long hours, high stress, and sometimes, ridiculous rumors. But when gossip crosses a line, especially in a professional setting, how do you respond?

That’s the dilemma this woman found herself in after a new nurse at her workplace mistook a lighthearted moment with her dad for something wildly inappropriate.

She’s 27 and works as a social worker in a small hospital, and her 51-year-old dad happens to be an ER day shift change nurse there.

A couple of weeks back, she went down to the ER to find out how she should place one of their elderly patients, and as she was walking out, she stopped to talk to her dad.

“Before I left, he gave me a hug and told me not to be late for dinner. I joked about how I’m going to order the most expensive steak on the menu since it’s his turn to pay,” she explained.

Nearly everyone who works at the hospital knows about her dad, except for one of the brand-new nurses who witnessed their exchange that day.

“Apparently, she thought my dad and I were having an affair based on what she heard/saw. She knew my dad’s married to my mom, who brings him lunch sometimes,” she added.

“She immediately began gossiping to some of the other staff that my dad is having an affair with ‘the hospital social worker,’ aka me.”

“One older nurse that I’ve known for a long time immediately came to tell me. I don’t think she liked this new nurse very much. I guess no one decided to tell her that he’s my dad.”

She can’t stand rumor spreaders, so instead of confronting the new nurse herself, she took the issue to HR to deal with.

She, her dad, and this new nurse were told to stop by HR when they were done working for the day. The woman in HR (and who knows her dad is her dad) asked the new nurse to tell her side of the story, and the new nurse launched into shaming her and her dad for allegedly having an affair.

The new nurse stated that she was horrified that they would do something like that, especially since her dad appeared to be a great guy.

Her dad clarified to the new nurse that they were not lovers, they were family members, and the new nurse was humiliated.

While the new nurse said sorry, the woman in HR requested that she and her dad exit the room. HR held a meeting with the manager of the nursing unit, and everyone concluded that the new nurse would be terminated on the spot for gossiping, as she was still in her probationary period.

“My mom thinks I’m a jerk and I should’ve just brought it up to the nurse, instead of bringing it to HR when I knew she would probably get fired,” she continued.

“I think my mom is also sympathetic because she stalked the woman’s Facebook, and she’s a single mom or whatever. I think I was right to get her fired, because the hospital doesn’t need a bunch of nurses sitting on their [backsides] gossiping instead of doing their jobs.”

“My dad is embarrassed and feels awkward about the whole thing. It’s not the first time someone has thought I was dating my dad. We aren’t weird [or] anything, but it happens.”

Do you think she was justified in going to HR and getting the new nurse fired?

You can read the original post below.

