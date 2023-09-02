Striking A Digital Balance: How To Manage Screen Time With Your Kids

In our digital age, it’s no secret that screens are everywhere. Kids are growing up surrounded by them, and it’s not all bad.

Kids can learn and play, and they connect with others using devices. But too much of anything isn’t good, and that’s true for screen time as well.

Let’s face it. We’ve all been there– handing over a tablet to a fussy toddler or letting our teenager play video games for an extra hour.

It’s obviously more convenient, but how do we draw the line? How do we set those all-important boundaries without setting off a household mutiny?

First, Understand What’s Reasonable

All kids are different, and so are their needs. After all, a preschooler definitely doesn’t need the same amount of screen time as a high schooler.

That’s why it’s best to first do a little homework and determine what’s reasonable for your children’s age.

Set Rules Together

If kids are able to contribute and have a say in rules, they are much more likely to follow them. This is true about everything from household chores and getting homework done to, yes, even screen time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.