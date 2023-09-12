The Girl He Was Seeing Ghosted Him, But She’s Pregnant With His Child And Doesn’t Want Him To Ruin Things With Her Husband Since Her Husband Can Give Their Baby A Better Life Than He Can

This 24-year-old guy was seeing a 23-year-old girl, even though he knew she was married and had a husband.

Six months ago, she basically ghosted him. She cut him off completely and blocked him, too.

He figured he got ghosted because of her husband, who had been away for some time. He thought that this girl’s husband had come back and that this girl got bored of him and went back to her husband.

Pretty recently, he ended up running into this girl when he was in her town visiting his sister. He ran out to a store to buy something, and that’s when he saw her.

She was clearly pregnant, and he couldn’t help but simply stare until she noticed him. She said hello and acted like nothing had ever happened between them.

“I told her she should have told me why she cut me off and not just left me unable to contact her. She mentioned her husband is away again, and she asked if I could stop by her house,” he explained.

“I told her I wasn’t going to start whatever we were again, and she said it’s not like that, and she just wants to talk.”

“I ended up going, and she told me that she was having a boy and that it’s mine. She explained how she realized she was pregnant before her husband came back.”

She admitted that she thought she could keep this a secret from him and that she would like him to move on with his life and forget her and their son.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.