He Wants To Breakup With His Girlfriend Of Nearly Five Years Because She’s Talking About Moving In Together And Having Kids, But He’s Just Not There Yet

This young man has been dating his girlfriend for four years, and they are coming up on their fifth anniversary.

He still lives with his parents and is trying to figure out what he wants to do with his life. But, more recently, he has begun feeling like he’s finally ready to take the plunge and move out.

“I have been going through a lot with life, and I’m finally at a point where I just want my own space, away from my family,” he said.

He has told his girlfriend about this, too. However, whenever they discuss him moving out, his girlfriend jumps in and talks about how she wants to live with him.

Quite frankly, though, that just is not what he wants at this point in his life.

“I don’t really think about that because I want to be selfish with my own space for once in my life,” he admitted.

In addition to their differing views on living together, his girlfriend also wants kids.

To clarify, they did discuss the idea of kids at the beginning of their relationship, and he was on board. Still, that doesn’t mean he feels ready to start a family right now, and he doesn’t think he’s in the right position to do so, anyway.

After all, he is still figuring out what he wants to do in terms of his career.

