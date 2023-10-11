Her Boyfriend Has Four Different Phones And Won’t Show Her Anything That’s On Them

This 20-year-old girl has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for the last six months. He’s kind, smart, hilarious, considerate, and full of ambition.

She originally met him on a dating app, and her boyfriend later told her that she was one of the first girls he had ever met on the app.

“Everything has been going great,” she said. “Recently, he invited me to his place for dinner and video games.”

“He’s an amazing chef, and we had a blast. While I was at his place, I happened to look at his bedside table and was a little surprised to see that he had 4 phones charging there.”

“I knew that he had two since he carries two around most of the time, but I was surprised that he had that many.”

Later on, she decided to question her boyfriend about why he has so many phones, and he mentioned that it’s because he uses each phone to run a different business that he has.

She really thought nothing of the four phones after that conversation since she does know that her boyfriend has multiple startups that he’s busy running when he’s not on his college campus for class.

She did tell her best friend about the phones, and her best friend instantly jumped to her boyfriend doing something with drugs or cheating on her.

“She also asked me if he always sets his phone face down when we’re together, and I realized that he does,” she said.

