Her Husband Admitted That He’s Disappointed She Didn’t Give Him A Daughter And That He Thinks About What Would Have Happened If He Stayed With His Ex-Girlfriend

This 29-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband have always mentioned they would love to have only daughters.

In reality, they ended up having six sons, and their boys are 8, 7, 5, 3, 2, and one month old. She honestly didn’t care that she never gave birth to a little girl because, to her, the most important thing is having children who are healthy.

Unfortunately, her husband doesn’t share the same sentiment as her, and a month ago, after she gave birth to their youngest, he admitted that he’s disappointed she didn’t give him a daughter.

When she got pregnant with their youngest, she and her husband thought it would be a good idea to wait until their baby was born to find out the gender.

Well, when their youngest arrived, her husband laughed upon finding out it was, in fact, another boy.

Clearly, her husband adores their littlest addition to their family and is happy. She says he’s a wonderful dad, but that doesn’t cover up the fact that he feels let down in some way.

As for how she found this all out, a couple of weeks ago, she was on her husband’s computer when she came across some messages between him and his brother.

She ended up reading the messages, and she saw in there that her husband said to his brother that he was disappointed that she could not give him a daughter.

“…He said that he loves our children and doesn’t regret having them but that he still dreams of having a daughter and that it saddens him to know that we will probably never have one, that sometimes he thinks about what would have happened if he stayed with his ex-girlfriend (she currently has three girls) and honestly reading that made me feel really bad, because there is nothing I can do to determine the gender of our baby, and because it is horrible to know that he is still thinking about someone with whom he has not had a relationship for more than a decade,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.