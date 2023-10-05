Her Husband Asked For A Paternity Test, And Their Marriage Has Never Been The Same Since

This 24-year-old girl and her 31-year-old husband have three children together. Their two sons look like carbon copies of her husband and have dark eyes, hair, and skin.

Their daughter, however, looks like her great-grandparents, and she has green eyes, blonde hair, and very pale skin.

Her husband did not believe her when she explained where their daughter got her looks from, and he demanded a paternity test as soon as he laid eyes on her.

Initially, she declined to go through with a paternity test as she felt humiliated. She also did not see the point in getting one since she has never before cheated on her husband and figured he would trust that.

For the first two months after they welcomed their daughter into the world, her husband made her life a living nightmare.

“He didn’t want to hold her even if she cried desperately while I was doing something else, he never woke up at night to help me with her; he never helped me with anything, and that hurt me so much because with our boys he was completely different,” she explained.

“He helped me all the time with absolutely everything, and he was always there for me after giving birth, but this time, he left me alone, and it was the worst experience of my life.”

“I have no family here, and his entire family, from the moment they saw my daughter, turned their backs on me, I don’t have any friends here either, so it was just my daughter and me. She is a colicky baby, so it was very difficult for me to do everything alone and, on top of that, help with our sons.”

She ended up changing her mind regarding the paternity test when her in-laws came to their home to celebrate her son’s birthday.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.