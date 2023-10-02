Her Mom And Stepdad Called Her Cruel For Turning Down Her Stepdad’s Offer To Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding

This 27-year-old woman is planning to walk down the aisle solo on her wedding day.

Tragically, her father passed away when she was only 7-years-old, and if he were still alive, he would have been the one she would have chosen to walk her down the aisle.

When trying to decide what to do, her mother said that her stepfather would feel offended if she was the one to walk her down the aisle and not him, and she said she wouldn’t do so even if she asked her to.

Since she couldn’t have her parents do it, and she didn’t want her paternal grandparents to walk too much, she decided that the best option was to walk down the aisle on her own. Plus, she and her grandmother were going to share a dance together during the reception, anyway.

“I could ask my stepdad, and even when I contemplated my decision, I knew he would want to do it. But it would make me sad to have him walk me instead of my dad if I’m honest. I think my stepdad is a good man, and he has tried his very best to be a dad to me. But I didn’t want a dad when I lost mine. I wanted my dad. Nobody else was ever going to be able to fill that role in my heart,” she said.

While talking about her wedding ceremony with her mother and stepfather, she asked for their opinions on whether they’d rather make a joint toast or two separate toasts, if they would be comfortable with walking down the aisle, and what their thoughts were on dancing to certain songs.

Her stepfather asked her who was walking her down the aisle, and she informed him that no one would be. When she told him this, he said that he could be the one to do it. She expressed her appreciation but said that she was still going to walk on her own. He kept asking her why she insisted on not taking him up on his offer, and she told him that she felt like it was the best idea and the one she felt most comfortable with.

“He said it would mean the world to him if he could do it, if, just once, he could feel like he’s a real dad and not just a second place to my dad. I told him I understood, but it was not an option on the table. He said he was already shamed by having to watch me dance with my grandma when it should be a father/daughter dance. But to have everyone watch me walk alone when they know I have a stepdad is going to send a big message,” she explained.

She met her stepfather at 9-years-old, and he married her mother when she was 10. For eight years, when she still lived with her stepfather and her mother, he told her he could officially adopt her, but she rejected his offer five separate times.

