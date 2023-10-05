He’s Angry And Sad That His Wife Asked Him For A Divorce Last Night

This 37-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife have two sons, who are one and six. He has a government job working 40 hours per week, and he makes $60,000.

His wife works part-time and makes $20,000 a year, and in her free time, she watches their youngest son. His mom also helps watch their baby a couple of days a week so his wife can go to work.

Last night, his wife asked him for a divorce, and she revealed that she’s been thinking about this for a couple of months.

“It boils down to us having different values,” he explained. “She has higher standards than me. She wears the pants in the relationship, and she’s always the one to get mad.”

“She feels like she’s the one doing everything in the relationship. It’s easier with the 2 kids when I’m not around (sometimes I feel the same, in that it’s easier when it’s me and the 2 kids without worrying about making her mad).”

“Compared to her, I have a lack of initiative; she always wants to be moving up in life, while I feel like I can’t keep up and would rather enjoy what we have, and she’s made it clear she will never slow down. She wants the best schooling and the best home for our kids.”

He’s not like his wife, though. He says he likes things to be simpler, and he just goes with the flow regardless of the situation.

He does want their children to get a good education and live in a lovely home, but he doesn’t believe that is as important as supporting them and loving them.

He also doesn’t think that he and the kids need that much by way of stuff, and even though his wife was the one who picked out all of the furniture in their home if it was up to him, he wouldn’t even have a TV and would be fine with less.

