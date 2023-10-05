His Wife Bought A Brand New Mercedes Without Asking Him First So She Could Compete With Her Friend

This 33-year-old man loves his 30-year-old wife, and he considers her to be his best friend in the world.

They live comfortably, and he says they’re middle class. He owns his own business, and his wife is a stay-at-home mom to their two young children.

They live in a nice house, and they’re going to be sending their kids to private school when they are old enough.

Now, around two years ago, his car was totaled when he got hit by someone driving drunk. He then decided to take his wife’s old car to drive and bought her a new one.

He commutes less than ten minutes to work every day, so he doesn’t care about what kind of car he has at all.

He took his wife car shopping, and she picked out a brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee. This car was a big deal for them to buy since it was the very first brand-new car that they ever had, and he felt fortunate that they were in such an excellent financial position that they could buy the car outright without requiring financing.

“Fast forward to a couple of months ago, my wife brought up the idea of her wanting a newer and nicer car (keep in mind she was driving around in a 50k car),” he explained.

“I, without hesitation, said no and that we needed to get 5 to 6 more years out of her current car. I later found out that she wanted a nicer car since one of her friends (30F) (who she’s constantly competing with) purchased a new Mercedes.”

“The thing is that her friend doesn’t have kids or a mortgage. Last night, I pull into the driveway, and in the garage is a brand-new Mercedes. My son comes running out of the house, telling me, “Mommy’s new car.”

