Her Fiancé Said He Doesn’t Want To Tie The Knot Unless She Agrees To An Open Marriage Where Only He Gets To Sleep With Other People, So She’s Considering Ending Their Engagement And Finding Another Partner

This woman and her 25-year-old fiancé, Matt, are currently engaged. But, ever since they recently had a deep conversation about their future marriage, she’s been questioning their entire relationship.

Apparently, Matt opened up about how he felt like he didn’t have a lot of experience with other women. So, he claimed that while he was ready to commit to her emotionally, he wasn’t ready to completely commit to her physically.

In other words, he essentially said he only wanted to marry her if they had an open marriage because he wanted to have the freedom to sleep with other women.

“I asked him where this came from, as we’ve never talked about it before,” she recalled.

“He said he’s felt this way ever since we got together because he is insecure about how little girls he’s been with in relation to the guys I’ve been with.”

According to her, though, she always hated talking about “body counts” and didn’t even want to tell her fiancé about her past relationships in the first place. She feels like those kinds of discussions always just open the door to arguments, doing more harm than good.

Nonetheless, her fiancé had insisted on knowing about her romantic past. And now, it seems as though the men she’s been with in the past are haunting her fiancé – because Matt actually wants to sleep with a slew of new women in order to “catch up” to her.

Understandably, though, the thought of getting married just to have an open relationship doesn’t sit well with her.

“Because marriage for me is committing to one person and being with them for life,” she explained.

