She Snapped And Told Her Husband She No Longer Finds Him Attractive Now That He’s Super Fit

Five years ago, this 25-year-old woman met her 28-year-old husband, and he used to be quite chubby.

He also was constantly out of breath. She always loved hiking, and he would come with her but struggle to keep up.

A little over two years ago, her husband said he wanted to get fit and change his life. She was incredibly supportive of this, and her husband then joined a gym and started eating in a healthy way.

Her husband has gone all in and has put on an amazing amount of muscle. He looks totally different from how he did back when they first met.

Her husband is incredibly confident since undergoing this change in his life, and he’s also happier.

“I love him, and I want him to be happy no matter what. But I simply no longer find him attractive,” she explained.

“He has a 6 pack, which I find really unattractive. I dislike how hard he is to cuddle now. I hate the veins in his arms. I hate how swollen his chest looks. I’ve never been interested in muscular men, and I just feel a bit of disgust when I look at him now.”

She hasn’t told her husband about how her attraction has changed because she doesn’t want to get in the way of him living his best version of his life. She also doesn’t want to ruin his confidence or happiness.

She’s been good at hiding this from her husband, as he keeps thinking her attraction to him should increase.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.