Painting Hardwood Floors Is A Hotly Debated Interior Design Decision: Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Grabbing Some Brushes And Plunging Into This Project

Among interior designers, painting hardwood floors is seen as a controversial move. Some argue that it is not suitable for most homeowners’ lifestyles and that the paint takes away from the beauty of the wood. Others see it as a great way to add a pop of color to a room and a budget-friendly option for giving damaged floors new life.

Either way, painting wood floors presents challenges that many people may not realize until they’ve layered on that first coat of paint. There are several factors you should consider before you make the decision to tackle this home improvement project.

First of all, painting hardwood floors requires a time commitment. It can’t be completed in one weekend. With all the cleaning, prepping, painting, and drying time, you’ll need to dedicate at least a few days for the work to be done.

Additionally, the amount of foot traffic your floors receive will affect how long your painting job lasts. Hallways, entryways, and living rooms are the most high-traffic areas of your home, so painted floors may not be able to withstand all that activity and possibly result in chipping and discoloration.

Laundry rooms and bathrooms tend to get humid, and that moisture will cause the paint to peel, so you shouldn’t paint the floors in those spaces.

You’ll also want to consider how long you’ll be living in your home. Putting in the effort to paint your floors might not be worth it if you’re only going to be staying there for a few years.

There are some circumstances in which painting wood floors can be a good solution. If your wood flooring has seen better days or if you want it to have a solid color, then painting them could be the home improvement option for you.

When hardwood floors are pretty damaged, it is impossible to be able to sand them adequately for the process of staining them. So, instead of staining, you can paint. The paint can also help cover up any marks or water damage. Those who aren’t fans of the color variation in their flooring’s wood grain can opt to paint their floors a solid color to make them look more even-toned.

If you’ve decided that this project is right for you and your home, here’s what you need to do in order to paint your hardwood flooring properly. Some floors may have a wax or peeling finish that helps make them more durable by protecting them from spills and scratches. To remove the finish, do a light sanding before you begin painting.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.