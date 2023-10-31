She Bought Her Friend’s Wedding Dress Without Knowing, And Her Friend Does Not Want Her To Wear It Since It Will Remind Her Of One Of The Worst Days Of Her Life

This 29-year-old woman is getting married in May 2024 to her 29-year-old fiancé. She and her fiancé have been together for 11 years in total, and they got engaged 5 years ago after welcoming their first-born child.

They have ended up having a very long engagement due to a couple of reasons, but mostly, it has come down to money.

Now, she has a close friend named Caitlyn, whom she has known since they were kids. While she would not classify Caitlyn as her best friend, they have been friends for so long, and their friendship brings her a lot of joy.

Caitlyn got married to her college sweetheart at the age of 23, right after graduating from college, and she was there for Caitlyn’s special day.

“Unfortunately, her husband was found in a bathroom stall with his coworker at the reception,” she explained.

“My heart broke for her, and I was part of her support system in the aftermath. She is now happily remarried with two kids of her own.”

“In planning my wedding, the one thing I’ve been struggling with for years is the dress. My body image is poor, and I have an unusually large chest that makes all clothes shopping awful. But I went thrift shopping last week and found THE DRESS.”

This wedding dress is the dress of her dreams, and it fit her so perfectly when she tried it on that she literally began crying and fell to her knees in the thrift store dressing room.

Instantly, she snapped a photo of the dress and sent it to all of her loved ones, including Caitlyn.

