She Decided To Withdraw The “Wife Privileges” She Gave To Her Boyfriend After He Said He Wasn’t Going To Propose To Her

This 29-year-old woman has been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend for the last 7 years, and she has made it clear to him that she expected him to propose to her by the time they were 4 years into their relationship.

Back then, her boyfriend said he understood and agreed to what she wanted. As they approached their 4-year anniversary, she once more expressed to her boyfriend that she wanted to get married to him.

He was completing his master’s degree and pointed out that he would like to pay off his student debt before purchasing a ring for her.

Although she was hardly happy about compromising, she did it anyway since she knew he wanted to get his finances straightened out first.

Now, her boyfriend makes excellent money, and they do live together. She has watched as all of her cousins and friends tied the knot, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult for her to be happy for other people who have what she so desperately wants.

Not having an engagement ring on her finger has left her feeling empty and upset, especially since all of her loved ones want to know when she’s next to be taken off the market.

Her boyfriend is thriving in his professional career and loves his life, and she feels like he has completely forgotten about the goals they have set together, namely, walking down the aisle.

She decided to bring up getting married once more to her boyfriend, but he stated he thought their life was great just the way it was, before expressing he didn’t believe they had to get married to get a “stamp of validation” for everyone to see.

He then said since she has her own health insurance, he failed to see why they should get married and what the benefit would be.

