She Fired Her Boyfriend And Told Him He Needs To Find A New Career Before She Considers Getting Married Or Having Kids With Him

This 25-year-old woman has a boyfriend the same age as her, and she says that as soon as she met him, she instantly fell in love with him.

She has a ton of fun with him, and they have a lot of the same interests. The only issue is that they are nowhere near the same when it comes to how much ambition they have.

As soon as she graduated from high school, she launched her career as an entrepreneur. She now has her own company.

She does love to save money, enjoys cooking, and spent a lot of her childhood doing things outside that were free, so all of her hobbies don’t cost a lot of money.

She has no debt, and she earns 6 figures a year working part-time. In contrast, her boyfriend’s parents pretty much forced him to go to a super pricey private college without admitting how hard it would be for her boyfriend to finish the kind of degree they pressured him into, which was film/photography.

He ended up dropping out despite being close to graduating when the pandemic hit, and he also lost some of the grants he got after his dad got married to someone who had more money. He currently is about $20,000 in debt for his college degree.

Anyway, she hired her boyfriend to help her run lighting, editing, and working a camera for video content that she creates. She agreed to pay him $20 an hour, and he signed up to help her 36 hours a week.

He then had another job in the film industry, and his boss promised to give him 20 hours a week doing that, but it never materialized.

Her boyfriend previously worked full-time at Lowe’s, but he quit that when she offered him a job, and he got that second job.

