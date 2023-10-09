She’s A Nanny, And She Told The Woman She Works For That She Caught Her Husband Cheating On Her

For the last three years, this 23-year-old woman has been nannying for an amazing family.

The family consists of the mother, A, the father, B, and their daughter, C.

She started nannying for them when C was about 1-month-old, and from the very beginning, they felt like a second family to her.

At the time, she was in college and studying education. Once she graduated, she waited to find a teaching position so that she could continue nannying for this family because she adored C that much. Plus, the pay was fantastic.

This past Saturday, she and her boyfriend went to a restaurant for dinner.

“To my surprise, I saw B at the restaurant as well, with a woman who was certainly not A. I tried to assume the best, thinking maybe it was a relative of his or something, but then he leaned over and kissed this woman. I was shocked and just told my boyfriend we should go somewhere else, and I pulled him out of there quickly because I did not want B to see me,” she said.

Since this incident, she went over it again and again, unsure of what she should do.

Currently, A is pregnant with her and B’s second child. So, she tried to see the situation from A’s perspective, and she wondered how she would feel if she were in A’s position.

After thinking about it, she felt that if she were A, she would want someone to tell her that her husband had been with another woman if they had that information.

