She Had To Kick A Guy Out After Inviting Him Back To Her Place Because He Was A Sloppy Kisser And Licked Her Like A Cat, And The Whole Experience Was Downright Cringey

It happens to the best of us. One moment, you’re having the time of your life, flirting the night away with a cute guy you just met at a bar or a party.

And the next, you’re lying in bed with mixed feelings of disappointment and disgust after an underwhelming hookup experience.

It’s enough to make you want to take a vow of celibacy. TikToker Candice Hutchings (@theedgyveg) is sharing all about the cringiest date of her life and asking viewers if they ever had a bedroom experience so bad that they were forced to kick that person out of their place afterward.

One time, she was at a party, and she found herself talking to this guy. He exuded an air of confidence that led her to believe he would be good in bed.

They really hit it off, so she decided to invite him over to her place for a drink.

After arriving at her house, she made them some drinks, and then they got to kissing. However, his kisses were wet and sloppy, which she noted was the first red flag.

Eventually, their clothes came off, but they did so in a stiff and uncomfortable way, raising a second red flag.

The most alarming sign of all was when he began to lick her as if he were a cat lapping up milk from a saucer.

They ended up sleeping together, but the deed was done in complete silence.

