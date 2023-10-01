She Packed Up Her Life And Left The Country After Her Best Friend Admitted That She Doesn’t Love Her Back And Got Married To A Guy

When you realize the person you love doesn’t feel the same way or is in love with someone else, it can be a very hard pill to swallow.

One woman has recently decided to pack up her life and move to a different country after her best friend admitted she didn’t love her back and decided to get married.

She’s 25-years-old and has been best friends with Maya, who is the same age, since middle school.

Ever since she first met Maya, she was in love with her. She loved everything about her personality, and they’ve always had fun together. When they were in high school, Maya was her first kiss, and they were intimate together, so she thought she was feeling the same way.

However, when she finally confessed her feelings, Maya told her that everything she had done with her was experimental and that she didn’t love her back.

“I felt devastated, and for two months, I was in a daze, but I learned to move on because even if I can’t have her love, her friendship was just as important to me,” she explained.

Two years ago, while they were still in college, she and Maya got invited by friends to a birthday party for a guy named Oliver. Maya and Oliver met at the party and hit it off instantly.

“He’s a great friend and overall great guy,” she said.

“He had all the qualities that make anyone fall in love with him. Maya surely did. They hit it off from the party, proceeded to date, and finally [got] engaged nine months ago. Hearing the news, I was ecstatic for both of them. I gave my congratulations and showed my excitement for the wedding, but after the euphoria had gone down, I started to feel the deep heartbreak in my chest.”

