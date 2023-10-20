She Told Her Daughter She Can’t Go To Homecoming Since She’s Failing A Class, And Her Daughter Freaked Out

This 38-year-old woman has a daughter who is 16, and tomorrow marks the start of homecoming for her daughter’s school.

There’s going to be a dance, too, and her daughter was never able to go to homecoming in her freshman or sophomore years of high school.

Her daughter has been desperately wanting to attend homecoming, so she purchased a ticket for her to go this year.

Her daughter has a dress picked out for the dance and everything.

“But I just checked her grades today, and she’s failing one of her classes with about 10 missing assignments,” she explained.

“Now I’ve given her so many chances to fix her grade in this one class. I’ve tried everything. I got her multiple tutors, and she didn’t like any of them, I tried taking her phone, and I even tried telling her her cat (that we recently took in from the street) was going to be rehomed if she didn’t pull it together.”

“But still, no change. So I told her she wasn’t going to homecoming, and she just lost it. She ran up to her room crying and slammed her door.”

When her daughter eventually came out of her room, she didn’t say a word to her and also declined to eat dinner that night.

Then, her daughter started being super nasty to her siblings and dad, so she called her out on her behavior and questioned her about what her issue was.

