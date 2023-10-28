She Unknowingly Went On A Date With A Married Man, And After Finding Out That He’d Lied About His Identity, She Tracked Down His Wife And Informed Her About The Infidelity

TikToker Sierra (@sierraontiktok) is talking about how she went on a date with a married man this past summer. She hadn’t known he was married at first, and he had also lied about his identity. However, she managed to track him down and inform his wife about the situation.

When Sierra showed up to their date at a brewery, she saw that he had a wedding ring on his finger. She could not believe this was happening to her. Her divorce from her husband, who had been cheating on her for the past two years, was finalized two days ago. So, things weren’t looking too bright.

She realized that this guy had probably given her a fake name and had most likely fabricated other details of his life, too, so she decided to stick it out and go on the date in the hopes of finding out all the information she needed to successfully bust his lies.

On the date, he wore a shirt with a sports team on it. Sierra happened to play the same sport, and she started questioning him about it. He revealed that his coach from college owned and operated the team.

So now, Sierra had the ability to look up to where he went to college. Then, she asked him how old he was so she could determine which years he had attended school and what position he played in the sport.

He took her interrogation as romantic interest. So, at that point, he discreetly removed his wedding ring underneath the table, but the tan line was still visible.

At the end of the date, Sierra declared she was staying at the brewery to order food since they had only gotten drinks, a strategy that prevented him from walking her to her car.

After they said their goodbyes, she immediately began her detective work. She found his college coach’s social media page, scrolled through his pictures until she reached the right year, located the school he worked at, and typed the name of the school into Google.

She didn’t get any results, so she tried a different year. This time, an article with a list of statistics popped up. By examining the statistics that corresponded with the position he played in the sport, she was able to narrow down his real name.

