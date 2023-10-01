She Went On A Hiking Date And Started Throwing Up In Front of The Guy Because The Fast Food They Grabbed Beforehand Didn’t Agree With Her

When you’re on a hiking date, all manner of things can go wrong. Sprained ankles, bug bites, and upset stomachs can quickly kill the romance. But this incident involving vomit only seemed to make this couple’s relationship stronger.

TikToker Noelle (@noelleagcaoili) is talking about the most disgusting date her boyfriend Tyler has ever taken her on by far.

This date occurred about two months after they decided to make their relationship official, and they were both 17-years-old at the time.

He asked if she wanted to go on a hike. Noelle loves hikes, so she enthusiastically agreed. The next day, they woke up bright and early to get to the hiking trails. As they were driving, they realized they hadn’t eaten any breakfast yet.

They were already an hour or two away from home in the middle of nowhere, so they didn’t have many breakfast options available to them. Eventually, they decided to stop at a fast food place.

Noelle loves fast food but discovered that eating it before a hike was probably the worst idea ever. At the beginning of their trek, they were having a really good time, laughing and taking pictures together.

When they had hiked about an hour away from the car, her stomach started making some concerning noises. Immediately, Noelle felt excruciating pain.

Tyler suggested they turn around and head back to the car because there was a bathroom nearby. He even offered to carry her. But Noelle knew she couldn’t make it another hour.

As soon as she hopped onto his back, her stomach became very angry with her. They happened to be next to an old, run-down building, so she ran behind the building and started throwing up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.