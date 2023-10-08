She Went Out On A Horrible Date To A Club With A Guy Who Lied About His Height, Forgot Her Name, Stuck Her With The Tab, And Even Ditched Her To Go Networking

TikToker Melissa (@mels_scribblings) is describing a first date she went on with a guy named John. And, of course, the date turned out to be a horrible one.

They connected online and seemed to click really well, so they decided to meet up at a club where he knew the owner. When she arrived, she instantly recognized his face. However, he had been very misleading about his height.

John gave her an awkward hug and told her that she was much taller than he had expected. Then, he looked unhappily at the line of people waiting to get inside the club and suggested they take a rickshaw across town to a different place he had helped build.

She agreed, so they headed over to a bar. John paid the rickshaw fee but failed to tip the driver. Upon their arrival, he saw the owner standing outside the bar, so he immediately jumped out of the rickshaw to say hello. She took that moment to tip the driver.

Afterward, she joined John and the owner of the bar. The owner asked John who she was, and he replied that she was his date. Melissa realized that John had forgotten her name, so she introduced herself.

The owner invited them inside the bar and offered them a shot on the house. They chatted with the owner for a little while, but she had to leave to take care of some business. At that point, John looked at Melissa and asked how she felt about beer.

Melissa told him that she wasn’t a big fan of beer. John went ahead and ordered them two beers anyway and started a tab. He wanted to go upstairs, so they walked up to the second floor of the building.

As they entered the doorway, he stopped and informed her that he had seen four or five people he would love to connect with. He asked her to grab them a table while he took off to network with people.

So, she sat down at a table by herself, enjoying the music the band was playing. Then, a bachelor party came in and saw her sitting alone. They approached her and asked what she was doing by herself.

