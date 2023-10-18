She’s Currently In Two Long-Term Situationships And Feels Pressure To Settle Down, But She Doesn’t Really Want To Pick The “Good Guy”

Over the last four years, this 31-year-old woman has been single.

She has been trying to date, but it’s been a challenge since she made the choice to return to college.

Right now, she is involved in two situationships, both of which have been long-term.

Now, she’s at the point where she feels obligated to make a choice before circumstances out of her control take away the opportunity for her to intentionally make a decision about which man she wants to be with.

The first man that she is involved with is 31-years-old.

“I’ve known him since high school, and we took some time apart but reconnected since moving cities. He’s great and truly is one of my best friends, but unfortunately, I am not physically attracted to him. He’s not in the best of shape due to poor eating; he smokes and has also been battling bouts of depression that led to him not being financially stable,” she said.

Besides these things that she doesn’t like about him, she adores who he is as a person, and he makes her feel secure and comfortable. She believes that he would be a wonderful father. Not long ago, he began a new job, and he has his sights set on starting a life with someone.

However, she is unsure about a future with him because of her lack of attraction to him, and she believes that she would do most of the work within their relationship.

The second man that she’s been dating is 35.

