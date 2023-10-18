Remember When “Girl Math” Went Viral On TikTok? Now “Boy Math” Is Trending, And She’s Talking About How The Act Of Cheating Must Be A Result Of This Phenomenon

About a month ago, the concept of “girl math” blew up on TikTok, referring to the leaps that many girls make to justify their impulsive spending habits.

For example, one of the rules of girl math is that anything bought with cash is considered free since the amount of money in your bank account didn’t change. Therefore, it’s as if no money was spent at all!

Now, “boy math” is making its rounds on the social media platform. While girl math simply poked fun at women’s nonsensical shopping logic, boy math is a little more serious. It involves criticism of the hypocritical behaviors of men. TikToker Nicole (@petty_netti) is discussing how the act of cheating must be a result of boy math.

“I decided tonight that cheating has to be boy math. It has to be boy math because I cannot make it add up. I can’t make it make sense,” Nicole started the video.

She noted that she is aware that females are capable of being unfaithful to their partners as well, but in her opinion, it seems like a higher number of men engage in infidelity. And she’s not wrong.

According to a study conducted by the General Social Survey, twenty percent of married men admitted to cheating on their spouses compared to thirteen percent of married women.

Nicole went on to explain why she thinks cheating is boy math. She points out that when a woman no longer wants to be in a relationship with someone, she will typically communicate that to the other person and break things off.

However, men tend to stay with their significant other even if they are unhappy with them. Then, they will sneak around behind their partner’s back, stringing along several other women.

Apparently, boy math is juggling multiple women until your partner finds out you’ve been cheating and does the work of ending the relationship. Somehow, men would rather go through all the effort of lying, deceiving, and cheating than admit they don’t want to be with their partner anymore.

