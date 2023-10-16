She’s Feeling Uneasy Since Her Boyfriend Has A Bunch Of Female Friends And Recently Stayed Out With A New One Until 3:00 A.M.

This 23-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is also 23, for about four years. And throughout their relationship, he has always been extremely sweet.

But, one thing about her boyfriend has been particularly bothering her.

“And I am not sure if this is really a deal breaker or something I should seriously consider in my decision if I want to be with him for the rest of my life,” she prefaced.

Apparently, her boyfriend is just extremely nice to everybody– including other women.

And over the past few years, he has been in communication with a bunch of women– whether at school or at work– because her boyfriend’s field is pretty female-dominated.

That’s why her boyfriend now has numerous female friends. And she claimed to be okay with that.

More recently, however, her boyfriend became friends with a new girl from work, and he claimed to enjoy hanging out with the woman. Still, she pointed out how her boyfriend and the woman really have not known each other for long.

Yet, the pair recently went out alone for drinks, and she doesn’t think that her boyfriend did a good job communicating the plan to her.

So, that caused her to be extremely anxious as she waited for her boyfriend to get home until 3:00 a.m. And she honestly just feels very weird about the fact that her boyfriend hung out with his female coworker for such a long time.

