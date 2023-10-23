She’s Refusing To Take Down A 1-Star Review Of Her Former Boss’ Business After He Sold Her A Manufactured Home With Major Issues And Never Responded To Fix The Problems

This 32-year-old woman and her boyfriend, also 32, recently purchased their first home together.

They chose to buy a brand-new manufactured home, and rather than researching numerous companies, they made the decision to go with a company that her former boss was currently working for.

More than a decade ago, her former boss had been the general manager (GM) at a restaurant where they both worked.

For several years, her former boss had been selling manufactured homes, so she had faith and trust in him.

The process of buying their home and closing on it went smoothly.

“He tried helping us find land as well. We closed on the home in April and moved in mid-June after setting up water, electricity, and septic. We left a 5-star review for my old GM, as requested. After we moved in and scoped out defects in the home, we compiled the list and emailed it to their service person as requested,” she said.

However, her former GM never replied to their emails about the issues in their home. She learned that later on, he had been fired from the company.

Then, she and her boyfriend discovered a bathroom leak, and they sent an email to the company, as well as her former GM. But no one came to fix it.

As time passed, one of the walls in their home started to turn brown, and they informed the company they’d worked with once more.

